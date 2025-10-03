Rescuers detected "no more signs of life" at a collapsed Indonesian school where 59 people were believed missing days after it gave way, raising fears no more survivors would be found. Photo / Juni Kriswanto, AFP

The death toll in an Indonesian school collapse rose to eight on Friday, officials said, but dozens were still believed under the rubble without signs of life days after the disaster.

Part of the multi-storey boarding school in the town of Sidoarjo collapsed suddenly on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers, leaving rescuers racing to find dozens missing in the rubble.

Two male students who had been hit by debris were discovered on Friday in the ablution area, national search and rescue agency operations director Yudhi Bramantyo told reporters.

“So the total victims who have been found dead is seven,” he said.

Nanang Sigit, head of Surabaya Search and Rescue Office, later told reporters a third victim was found under debris “not far from” the other two bodies on Friday, bringing the toll to eight.