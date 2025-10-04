Advertisement
Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 17 as search continues

AFP
Search and rescue team members rest as operations continue at the site of a collapsed building at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java province, after a multi-storey building at the school collapsed. Photo / Juni Kriswanto, AFP

The death toll in an Indonesian school collapse has risen to 17, officials said, as rescuers deployed heavy machinery to recover dozens more victims believed still buried under the rubble.

Part of the multi-storey boarding school collapsed suddenly on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers.

Rescuers retrieved two bodies

