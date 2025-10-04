The death toll from the Indonesian school collapse has risen to 14, with 49 still missing. Photo / Juni Kriswanto, AFP

The death toll in an Indonesian school collapse rose to 14 on Saturday, an official said, as rescuers moved to deploy heavy machinery to recover dozens more victims believed still buried under the rubble.

Part of the multi-storey boarding school collapsed suddenly on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers in Sidoarjo, about 650km east of Jakarta in Java.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chief Suharyanto told reporters rescuers found nine bodies today, raising the toll to 14.

“As of today, we are still searching for 49 people who are still missing,” Suharyanto, who goes by one name, said today, as reported by broadcaster Kompas TV.

More victims could yet be found, Suharyanto said, as rescuers used heavy machinery to clear locations where the victims were believed to be buried underneath the rubble.