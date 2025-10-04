Advertisement
Indonesia school collapse: Death toll rises to 14 as search continues

AFP
The death toll from the Indonesian school collapse has risen to 14, with 49 still missing. Photo / Juni Kriswanto, AFP

The death toll in an Indonesian school collapse rose to 14 on Saturday, an official said, as rescuers moved to deploy heavy machinery to recover dozens more victims believed still buried under the rubble.

Part of the multi-storey boarding school collapsed suddenly on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers

