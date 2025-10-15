Indonesia on high alert after Mount Lewotobi spews ash 10km into the sky. Photo / Getty Images

A volcano erupted on an Indonesian island, authorities said today, spewing a massive ash column into the sky as the highest alert level was declared.

Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island erupted twice, sending volcanic materials 10km above its 1584m-high peak, the national volcanology agency said in a statement.

There was no immediate word of any casualties or damage, but authorities warned residents and tourists on the eastern Indonesian island to keep away from the area, preparing for possible evacuations.

Geology agency head Muhammad Wafid said it had raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest late on Tuesday local time, after detecting an increase in deep quakes that often precede an explosive eruption.

Wafid said the towering column of ash from the eruption could “disrupt airport operations and flight paths if it spreads” further.