Indonesian authorities say three people died and more than 500 others were rescued after a ferry fire off the island of Sulawesi. Photo / Supplied

Indonesia ferry fire kills three, more than 500 rescued

Three people died and more than 500 others were rescued after a ferry caught fire off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, emergency officials say.

Passengers jumped overboard with lifejackets after the fire broke out at the stern of the KM Barcelona 5 as it sailed to Manado, according to the Indonesian coast guard.

A video released by the Manado rescue agency showed a coast guard vessel spraying water on the ferry, which was emitting black smoke.

#BREAKING

Passengers jump overboard as massive fire engulfs ferry in Indonesia



Terrifying scenes from Indonesia after a fire broke out on the KM Barcelona VA passenger ship near Talise Island, North Sulawesi



Over 280 people onboard, panic-stricken passengers some with children… pic.twitter.com/wwKOHlAz6z — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 20, 2025

Indonesian authorities previously reported five people died in Sunday’s accident but later revised the death toll to three.