Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Indonesia: Driver survives plunge from unfinished bridge after Google Maps fail

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

This is the heart-stopping moment a driver plunged 40ft off an unfinished bridge while trying to follow Google Maps.
  • A driver in Indonesia blamed confusing GPS instructions after flying off an unfinished bridge.
  • Rudie Heru Komandono and his passenger survived with minor injuries after crashing on to a road below.
  • Police closed the gap in the barrier and will add warning signs to prevent future incidents.

A driver in Indonesia who survived flying 12 metres off the end of an unfinished bridge blamed confusing GPS instructions for his plight.

Rudie Heru Komandono, 61, took flight in his black BMW 3 Series after reaching the end of the unfinished new road in East Java.

The road was already marked in Google Maps, and the app had rerouted him away from the incomplete highway, but Komandono said he was confused by the changing directions being displayed.

Instead of taking a slip road, he passed through a gap in a concrete barrier and ploughed ahead.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Moments later, the luxury sedan flew off the incomplete flyover and crashed on a road below.

The driver survived falling 12 metres from the bridge. Photo / ViralPress
The driver survived falling 12 metres from the bridge. Photo / ViralPress

CCTV footage shows his BMW landing bumper-first on the pavement, narrowly missing passing vehicles.

Medics later arrived at the scene to treat Rudie and his female passenger, Endang Sri Wahyuni, 47, who both survived the nightmare crash with minor injuries.

Komandono said: “The road suddenly became dark and there were no other cars. Then I realised there was a problem when the car started falling and crashed on the ground. My friend said she is not getting in the car with me again.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“But it was not my fault. I was trying to follow the GPS on my phone, but it was confusing.

“I’m worried about the insurance for the car. I don’t think it can be repaired.”

Inspector Aswoko, head of the law enforcement unit of the Gresik Police Traffic Unit, said Komandono had slipped into the restricted area through a gap in the traffic barriers.

“The driver of the car was too focused on looking at Google Maps. He didn’t realise he had passed the barrier that was blocking access to the unfinished toll road,” Aswoko said.

“The driver and passenger have been treated by a doctor at the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries. They have been allowed to go home.”

Officers said they have since closed the gap the car had passed through.

They will also put up warning signs to prevent other drivers from making the same mistake.

Inspector Aswoko added: “Traffic officers have taken measures to prevent an incident from happening again. The construction company will also be interviewed to discover why the bridge was not fully sealed off.”

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World