Moments later, the luxury sedan flew off the incomplete flyover and crashed on a road below.

The driver survived falling 12 metres from the bridge. Photo / ViralPress

CCTV footage shows his BMW landing bumper-first on the pavement, narrowly missing passing vehicles.

Medics later arrived at the scene to treat Rudie and his female passenger, Endang Sri Wahyuni, 47, who both survived the nightmare crash with minor injuries.

Komandono said: “The road suddenly became dark and there were no other cars. Then I realised there was a problem when the car started falling and crashed on the ground. My friend said she is not getting in the car with me again.

“But it was not my fault. I was trying to follow the GPS on my phone, but it was confusing.

“I’m worried about the insurance for the car. I don’t think it can be repaired.”

Inspector Aswoko, head of the law enforcement unit of the Gresik Police Traffic Unit, said Komandono had slipped into the restricted area through a gap in the traffic barriers.

“The driver of the car was too focused on looking at Google Maps. He didn’t realise he had passed the barrier that was blocking access to the unfinished toll road,” Aswoko said.

“The driver and passenger have been treated by a doctor at the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries. They have been allowed to go home.”

Officers said they have since closed the gap the car had passed through.

They will also put up warning signs to prevent other drivers from making the same mistake.

Inspector Aswoko added: “Traffic officers have taken measures to prevent an incident from happening again. The construction company will also be interviewed to discover why the bridge was not fully sealed off.”