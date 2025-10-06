Advertisement
Home / World

Indigenous people are 5% of Canada’s population. They’ve been more than half of its fire evacuees

Amanda Coletta
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

There were multiple wildfires in Manitoba province in Canada. Photo / Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire WE025 started small. But in late May, hot and dry conditions and gusty winds whipped it into an out-of-control inferno.

Over 116 days, it swept across northwestern Manitoba, chewing up 180,895ha of Canada’s boreal forestone of many massive conflagrations in one of the country’s worst wildfire seasons

