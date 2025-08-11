Indian police arrest fake police running ‘crime bureau’

Six men were arrested for posing as police and extorting donations. Photo / Getty Images

Indian police have arrested six men for allegedly posing as police and extorting “donations” from a rented office labelled a “crime investigative bureau”.

The “International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau”, run from an office decorated with “police-like colours and logos”, was located in New Delhi satellite city Noida, police said in a statement.

The accused forged documents and certificates and ran a website where they sought “donations” from victims, police said.

They also claimed they had an “affiliation with Interpol” and other international crime units.

“The perpetrators presented themselves as public servants,” the police said.