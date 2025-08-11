Advertisement
Indian police arrest fake police running ‘crime bureau’

AFP
Quick Read

Six men were arrested for posing as police and extorting donations. Photo / Getty Images

Indian police have arrested six men for allegedly posing as police and extorting “donations” from a rented office labelled a “crime investigative bureau”.

The “International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau”, run from an office decorated with “police-like colours and logos”, was located in New Delhi satellite city Noida, police said

