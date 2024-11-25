A man declared dead by doctors woke up on a funeral pyre in India. Photo / 123RF

An Indian man declared dead by doctors at a public hospital woke up on a funeral pyre moments before cremation.

Rohitash Kumar, a 25-year-old with speaking and hearing difficulties, developed a fever on Thursday afternoon. As his health deteriorated, he was taken to Rajkiya Bhagwan Das Khetan (BDK) District Hospital, Jhunjhunu, a city in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan.

An official at BDK hospital told the Telegraph that the doctors declared him dead and his body was moved to the deep freezer of the hospital’s mortuary. “As per the protocol, the body had to undergo post-mortem, but instead, it was released for cremation,” he said, pleading anonymity.

Kumar, who had been living in a shelter home for the past month, was taken by a social organisation to the cremation site. During the cremation ritual, when the body was on the pyre, the man started breathing heavily.

“He started moving his body. We were shocked and started running away,” said Subhash Poonia, an eyewitness. They realised the man was alive and he was taken back to hospital.