The Air India flight bound for London crashed after takeoff, killing 260 people. Photo / Getty Images
Authorities in India are investigating the possibility that sabotage could have caused the deadly Air India crash.
Murlidhar Mohol, India’s civil aviation minister, said investigators were examining all possibilities, including sabotage, that could have led to Air India Flight 171 plunging from the skies shortly after taking off from AhmedabadAirport on June 12.
The crash killed at least 260 people, leaving only one survivor, and was the first fatal accident involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.
Mohol said: “It was an unfortunate incident. The AAIB [Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau] has begun a full investigation into it ... It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage.
“The CCTV footage is being reviewed and all angles are being assessed ... several agencies are working on it.”
The AAIB, assisted by American and British teams, is analysing the plane’s voice and data recorders, known as black boxes, and has yet to comment on any findings.
The minister called the crash a “rare case” and, referring to claims by veteran pilots and experts that a dual-engine failure may have led to the crash, said: “It has never happened that both engines have shut down together.”
“Once the report comes, we will be able to ascertain if it was an engine problem or fuel supply issue or why both engines had stopped functioning.
“There is a CVR [cockpit voice recorder] in the black box which has stored the conversation between the two pilots. It is too early to say anything, but whatever it is, it will come out. The report will come in three months.”
The investigation is also looking at engine thrust, flap settings and why the landing gear remained extended, anonymous sources told Reuters. Maintenance records and crew actions are under review, while a bird strike has reportedly been ruled out.
The assessment will also look at airport surveillance footage, radio communications and environmental conditions at the time of take-off.
India’s government said the process of data extraction from the black boxes started on June 24 with a team of Indian and US experts, including some from the US National Transportation Safety Board.