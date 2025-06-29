“The CCTV footage is being reviewed and all angles are being assessed ... several agencies are working on it.”

The AAIB, assisted by American and British teams, is analysing the plane’s voice and data recorders, known as black boxes, and has yet to comment on any findings.

The minister called the crash a “rare case” and, referring to claims by veteran pilots and experts that a dual-engine failure may have led to the crash, said: “It has never happened that both engines have shut down together.”

“Once the report comes, we will be able to ascertain if it was an engine problem or fuel supply issue or why both engines had stopped functioning.

“There is a CVR [cockpit voice recorder] in the black box which has stored the conversation between the two pilots. It is too early to say anything, but whatever it is, it will come out. The report will come in three months.”

The plane crashed into a resident doctors' hostel in Ahmedabad, causing significant casualties and damage to the buildings. Photo / Getty Images

The investigation is also looking at engine thrust, flap settings and why the landing gear remained extended, anonymous sources told Reuters. Maintenance records and crew actions are under review, while a bird strike has reportedly been ruled out.

The assessment will also look at airport surveillance footage, radio communications and environmental conditions at the time of take-off.

India’s government said the process of data extraction from the black boxes started on June 24 with a team of Indian and US experts, including some from the US National Transportation Safety Board.