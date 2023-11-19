Coalition talks drag on, and Chris Hipkins makes a subtle dig and calls for a favourite getaway spot to be off-limits in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Officials trying to reach 41 workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for eight days were contemplating alternative rescue plans on Sunday after snags with a drilling machine caused them to halt digging.

A new drilling machine arrived at the accident site in Uttarakhand state on Saturday to replace one that was damaged while breaking through the rocks and debris. They had been using the drill to create a space to insert wide pipes, through which the trapped workers could crawl to their freedom.

Authorities have so far drilled 24 metres through rubble and debris, but it would require up to 60m to allow the workers to escape, said Devendra Patwal, a disaster management official.

Officials on Sunday were considering new angles for extracting the workers. Deepa Gaur, a government spokesperson, said this included possibly using the new machine to drill from the top of the hill, under which the workers have been trapped inside the collapsed tunnel.

People watch rescue work at the site of an road tunnel which was under construction that collapsed in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand, India. Photo / AP

This method would be more time-consuming, taking an additional four or five days, she added.

Earlier, rescue efforts hit a snag when a loud cracking sound was heard within the tunnel, startling those overseeing the operation, who paused the drilling and found parts of the machine were damaged, said Tarun Kumar Baidya, director at the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The construction workers have been trapped since November 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5-kilometre tunnel they were building to collapse about 200m from the entrance. The hilly area is prone to landslides.

The site is in Uttarakhand, a mountainous state dotted with Hindu temples that attract many pilgrims and tourists. Highway and building construction has been constant to accommodate the influx. The tunnel is part of the busy Chardham all-weather road, a flagship federal project connecting various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

About 200 disaster relief personnel have been at the site using drilling equipment and excavators in the rescue operation, with the plan being to push 80-centimetre-wide steel pipes through an opening of excavated debris.

NHIDCL director Anshu Manish Khalkho said after they paused the drilling on Saturday, experts became concerned the drilling machine’s high-intensity vibrations could cause more debris to fall and hinder efforts. The machine has a drilling capacity of up to 5m per hour and is equipped with a 99cm diameter pipe to clear debris.

Khalko said drilling vertically from the top of the hill could also create additional debris, but that they would opt for a specific technique designed for drilling through overburdened soil conditions where unstable ground makes traditional methods more difficult. This method, experts hope, would lead to less debris falling.

Rescuers and security officers stand near the entrance to the site of a road tunnel which was under construction that collapsed in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand, India. Photo / AP

One challenge, however, is that drilling from the top means they would need to dig 103m to reach the trapped workers — nearly double that if they carried on digging from the front.

Authorities were also contemplating drilling from the sides and the ends of the tunnel, Khulbe said.

Vijay Singh, an official at the control room, said they had also extended the pipe installed inside the tunnel through which the trapped workers were receiving food like nuts, roasted chickpeas, popcorn and other essential items. The oxygen supply is being administered through a separate pipe.

Doctors, officials and relatives were in constant touch with the workers, said Patwal, the disaster management official. He said two doctors at the disaster site were ensuring the workers were physically and mentally well and they had supplied them with vitamins and tablets to treat anxiety.

But as the rescue operation stretches into its eighth day, families of those stuck underground are growing more worried, frustrated and angry.

“I am losing my patience,” said Maharaj Singh Negi, whose brother Gabbar Singh is among the trapped workers. “The officials have not even briefed us about the future plans.”