A crowd of people gathered outside the residence of Anjali Singh after her tragic death. Photo / Supplied

WARNING: Graphic

The death of a 20-year-old woman in India has sparked outrage after she was dragged behind a car in a brutal hit-and-run on New Year’s Day.

Indian media reported the woman, now identified as event manager Anjali Singh, was returning from work and was struck while riding her scooter.

Police say the driver of the car, which was carrying four other passengers, continued driving with her body dragging along the road for as long as an hour.

Witnesses reportedly made at least five calls to the police before her body was found, with officials suggesting the noise of New Year’s Eve celebrations may have drowned out the sound of the crash.

Singh’s family have alleged that she was sexually assaulted because her body was naked when it was recovered. However, police said the post-mortem report did not indicate sexual assault.

Horrific CCTV videos have emerged showing the body underneath the vehicle, with experts now recreating the scene to figure out how exactly the tragedy happened.

“All injuries occurred due to blunt force impact and possibly with a vehicular accident and dragging. Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault,” senior Delhi police official Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Singh’s distraught mother said the family was too poor to perform her last rites.

“My daughter was very cheerful. She loved making Instagram reels,” she told BBC Hindi.

“We don’t even have money to perform her last rites.”

Police eventually found the car after a manhunt, arresting all five involved.

Hooda said the men have been charged with culpable homicide and causing death by negligence.

Officials recreate the scene of the crash that resulted in the death of Anjali Singh. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s our duty to gather evidence in Anjali Singh case. Experienced police officers are involved in the case. We are doing what’s required to prepare a tight case,” he said.

A crowd of people gathered outside Singh’s home as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the family.

Singh’s friend Nidhi was riding her scooter when the car hit their vehicle and alleged the car drove “forward and back” over the Singh’s body attempting to get away.

“The Baleno [car] hit us head-on. I fell to one side and she fell towards the front,” Nidhi told NDTV.

“My friend got stuck under the car. The men knew that a girl had rolled under their car. They deliberately ran over her. They knew. The girl was stuck under the car and she was screaming. I felt so hopeless that I went home.

“I had panicked. I cried a lot. They drove forward and back twice. Forward and back. Twice. She was on her back. Probably got stuck in something. So they went forward and back. Then they just drove off, dragging her under the car.”

Police are continuing the investigation.