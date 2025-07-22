Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Independent experts sharing data about Venezuela’s financial crisis are being detained

By Genevieve Glatsky
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Stacks of Venezuelan bolívars in a vendor’s booth at the Mercado de Coche, a huge wholesale produce market, in Caracas. As inflation surges under US President Donald Trump’s renewed sanctions, Venezuelan authorities are trying to keep a lid on the country’s worsening financial situation. Photo / the New York Times)

Stacks of Venezuelan bolívars in a vendor’s booth at the Mercado de Coche, a huge wholesale produce market, in Caracas. As inflation surges under US President Donald Trump’s renewed sanctions, Venezuelan authorities are trying to keep a lid on the country’s worsening financial situation. Photo / the New York Times)

Venezuela’s autocratic President, Nicolás Maduro, has crushed the opposition, jailed judges and politicians, and even arrested United States citizens to use as leverage in international negotiations.

Now, he is going after a profession that has not typically been considered risky in Venezuela: economists.

Experts say the Government is seeking to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save