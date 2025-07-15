And while they are using some renewable energy options and trying to revive nuclear power, they are also turning to fossil fuels like gas, which in the US is relatively cheap.

In neighbouring Pennsylvania, a former coal plant will now run on gas to power a data centre.

In Georgia, xAI, the Elon Musk-owned company behind the Grok chatbot, directly connected 35 methane turbines to its servers, all without permits, according to the Southern Environmental Law Centre NGO.

Data centres’ share of US electricity demand is expected to rise from current levels of around 5% to between 6.7% and 12% by 2028, according to government estimates.

The US electrical grid is facing demand growth “that we haven’t seen for more than a generation”, says Todd Snitchler, head of the Electric Power Supply Association, which represents many producers.

To respond, they are acting on all fronts.

Across the US, the retirement of old power plants is being postponed, and additional turbines are being added, while waiting for new plants to be built.

But AI’s thirst for energy is such that more and more tech giants are building their own power plants off the grid - even if it means doing so against residents’ wishes.

In Davis, the mayor and hundreds of his constituents have been fighting since April against Fundamental Data’s power plant project.

For Tomson, the firm is just a “shell company” laying the early groundwork on behalf of an unidentified major tech company. Fundamental Data did not respond to multiple requests for comment from AFP.

In the mayor’s office hangs a printed map showing that the gas turbines, with their toxic emissions, would be located about 1.5km from residents of this nature-blessed tourist town.

But Tomson feels powerless. West Virginia recently adopted a law that, in order to attract billions of dollars in data centre investment, prohibits local officials from taking measures opposing them.

The frustration of Davis residents boiled over during a particularly tense public meeting at the end of June.

For five hours, about 300 people attended the meeting with regulators responsible for approving an initial air quality permit, which is likely to be granted.

Afterwards, volunteers distributed “No data centre complex” signs to install in people’s front yards. Some were already posted in shop windows.

Davis’ residents say they just want to keep their corner of the Appalachians free from pollution - but there are powerful political and economic forces against them.

“A failure to power the data centres needed to win the AI arms race ... could result in adversary nations shaping digital norms and controlling digital infrastructure, thereby jeopardising US economic and national security,” warned a recent US Department of Energy report.

Some in Davis and West Virginia favour these projects, seeing them as an opportunity to re-industrialise an economically devastated region. The proposed plant would be built on the site of a former coal mine, for example.

Since mining jobs left, “we need something here to keep our younger people,” said Charles Davis, who lives in nearby Thomas.

Jojo Pregley, however, wants nothing to do with it.

“A lot of people are battling cancer here,” she says, sitting on a bench in front of her house with her husband Pat, who spent 40 years working in the mines.

“We don’t want more pollution from data centres or whatever else.”

-Agence France-Presse