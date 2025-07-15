Advertisement
In the scramble for more data centres, US tech giants are getting directly involved in energy production

By Ulysse Bellier
AFP·
4 mins to read

Servers stacked inside an Amazon Web Services data centre.

Al Tomson, the mayor of a tiny town tucked away in an idyllic corner of the eastern United States, points to a spot on a map of his region.

“The power plant would be there,” says the former military man, who is fighting against construction of the mysterious project on

