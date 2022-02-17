A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea. Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine. Photo / AP

The brewing threat of conflict has hung over Ukraine for weeks now - but what exactly is happening behind the scenes between the US, Russia and EU, and what do New Zealanders need to know about the conflict?

This week's episode of In the Loop, the New Zealand Herald's youth news podcast, goes behind the scenes to break down what's happening.

Kyiv-based New Zealand journalist Tom Mutch, and TVNZ US correspondent Anna Burns-Francis, join hosts Katie Harris and Rosie Gordon to discuss the background and the latest developments.

Mutch discusses what the atmosphere is like in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and how the country is preparing for the potential conflict, and Burns-Francis updates on how the diplomatic back and forth is going, what role Nato has in this, and what the appetite is in the US for the conflict.

She said that while this is happening in countries far away from New Zealand, any potential conflict would have a trickle-down effect on our economy.

"We are ultimately impacted by all of these things.

"Let's say Russia does have some of these sanctions are imposed. You will see a shortage of oil - the market that does control oil will see an increase on the price per barrel."

Also in this week's episode, the ongoing protest outside Parliament is continuing to create havoc for Wellingtonians, Prince Andrew has reached a massive settlement with a woman who has accused him of rape and will see him avoid trial, and a new proposal could see rental property managers be licensed.

And for Trending, the latest saga between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has taken a dark turn that is more than just another celebrity drama.

