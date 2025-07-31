Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

In Silicon Valley’s talent wars, AI researchers are negotiating multimillion pay packages, just Like NBA stars

By Mike Isaac, Eli Tan and Cade Metz
New York Times·
8 mins to read

AI technologists are approaching the job market as if they are Steph Curry or LeBron James, seeking advice from their entourages and playing hardball with the highest bidders. Image / Janet Mac, The New York Times

AI technologists are approaching the job market as if they are Steph Curry or LeBron James, seeking advice from their entourages and playing hardball with the highest bidders. Image / Janet Mac, The New York Times

Over the summer, Matt Deitke got a phone call from Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive.

Zuckerberg wanted Deitke, a 24-year-old artificial intelligence researcher who had recently helped found a start-up, to join Meta’s research effort dedicated to “superintelligence”, a technology that could hypothetically exceed the human brain.

The company

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save