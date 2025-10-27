Advertisement
Analysis
In shift in relationship with Netanyahu, Trump says ‘I will decide’ what is right for Israel

Analysis by
David M. Halbfinger
New York Times
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump, (right), looks on as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knesset in Jerusalem on October 13. A new phase in the countries' relationship has been taking form. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

The parade of Trump Administration officials to Jerusalem over the past week to ensure Benjamin Netanyahu sticks to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip drew a catchy shorthand in the Israeli news media, playing on the Prime Minister’s nickname: “Bibi-sitting”.

Beyond the supposed adult supervision being given to a sovereign

