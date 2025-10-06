Advertisement
In Russia, AI is being used to create video memorials of soldiers, giving a farewell to families

Mary Ilyushina
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Graves of soldiers who have died since 2022 in the war in Ukraine lie in a cemetery in Kursk, Russia, on April 23. Photo / Francesca Ebel, The Washington Post

A man in a gleaming silver wedding suit presses his lips softly to his bride’s.

In the next frame, he is clad in military fatigues, climbing a white, curved stairway through gates into the clouds as he waves goodbye.

The video is not real and the man in it

