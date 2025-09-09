The protests, which were also fuelled by anger over corruption and a weak economy, were the most widespread in Nepal’s recent history.

The security forces’ violent response only added to the pressure on the Government.

In the capital, Kathmandu, protesters surged toward the Parliament complex, occupying a security post before being dispersed by police, according to witnesses.

It was not immediately clear how those who died were killed, or how hundreds of others were wounded, but witnesses said authorities had used live ammunition against the crowd, in addition to rubber bullets and water cannon.

The demonstrators, who appeared to be mostly teenagers and young adults, have embraced the label “Gen Z protest”.

An official acknowledged their youth in disclosing that the Government would retreat from its move against more than two dozen social media platforms.

“To address the demands raised by Gen Z, a social media ban will be lifted,” Prithvi Subba Gurung, Minister for Communication and Information Technology, said in an interview with the New York Times.

The ban went into effect last Thursday for platforms that officials said had failed to comply with new requirements to register with the Government.

It was not just the social media ban that sent protesters spilling into the streets of the capital and around Nepal.

Outrage has also been growing over economic inequality and what many Nepali see as the Government’s failure to aggressively pursue high-profile corruption cases.

Local news media reported that at least 400 people have been injured in the unrest.

As protesters in Kathmandu clashed with law enforcement officers, authorities forbade gatherings in the area around the Parliament complex.

The demonstrations continued, however, with protesters blocking highways as troops and paramilitary forces deployed by the Government struggled to control the crowds.

Oli held an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday at which the Home Affairs Minister said he would resign.

Gurung suggested that the protests had been infiltrated, exacerbating tensions, without naming anyone or any group. He said an investigation was under way.

Some in Nepal have suggested that supporters of the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008, may have helped foment the unrest.

Protests in March demanding restoration of royal rule led to at least two deaths. But the demonstrations on Monday and yesterday morning NZT were far larger.

“This may be the most violent social and political unrest in modern Nepal,” said Professor Jeevan Sharma, chairman of South Asia and International Development at the University of Edinburgh, who is in Nepal conducting research.

Sharma said the social media ban had created “overwhelming anger” and had “curtailed democratic space and freedom of expression”.

The protests spread to other parts of Nepal, including Pokhara in the country’s centre, the Chitwan district in the southwest and Janakpur, southeast of the capital.

In Kathmandu, eight people died after being taken to the National Trauma Centre, according to Dipendra Pandey, a doctor there.

At Kathmandu Medical College, two others died, and 28 others arrived with injuries, according to another doctor, Bibek Limbu.

Three people from the protests died at Civil Service Hospital, according to its executive director, Dr Mohan Chandra Regmi.

“Our emergency ward is overloaded,” Regmi said.

Free speech is highly prized in Nepal, which has maintained robust space for debate as democratic freedoms have shrunk in other South Asian countries.

After a decade-long Maoist rebellion that claimed nearly 18,000 lives, Parliament voted to abolish the monarchy in 2008, and a new constitution was introduced in 2015.

“If the Congress Government cannot protect democracy, it must immediately step down,” said Rajendra Bajgain, a member of Parliament from the Nepali Congress Party, which is part of Oli’s governing coalition. He called for the lifting the social media restrictions.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment about its decision not to register with the Government under the new law.

In November 2023, Nepal banned TikTok, saying the app had disrupted “social harmony”. TikTok agreed to register with the Government, and the ban was lifted nine months later. TikTok remains available in Nepal.

Social media is a critical communication tool for Nepal, in large part because many citizens work abroad and send money back home. Many businesses, too, use platforms including WhatsApp to operate.

Nayana Prakash, a research fellow at the Chatham House research institute in London who studies the use of technology in South Asia, said that governments were often slow to understand that “cutting off these social media tools is also cutting off employment”.

She also said that social media had become a vector for criticism of what is perceived to be a two-tier society, in which children of the elite have advantages not available to ordinary people. Hashtags such as #nepobabies and #nepokids have sprung up in Nepal to express that sense of injustice, she said.

The protests may also have been fuelled by social media posts about recent demonstrations in Indonesia and an uprising last year that toppled the Government in Bangladesh, both of which appeared to show the political power of young people.

Many of those who demonstrated on Monday wore their school and college uniforms to emphasise their youth, witnesses said.

Frustration has also mounted with the two main political parties, the Nepali Congress and Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal, which are in a coalition for the first time, according to Sharma.

“The two big parties have effectively captured the state, the judiciary and the media,” he said. “There’s no credible opposition in the parliament.”

Responding to the violence, the United Nations human rights office spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, called for a “prompt and transparent investigation” into the day’s events.

“We have received several deeply worrying allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force by security forces during protests organised by youth groups,” she said.

In Nepal, the embassies of Australia, Finland, France, Japan, Korea, Britain and the United States issued a joint statement affirming “strong support for the universal rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression” and urging “all parties to exercise maximum restraint”.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Bhadra Sharma and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Photographs by: Ambir Tolang/NurPhoto via Getty Images

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES