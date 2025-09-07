For the moment, the worst of the heat in Rome has ebbed, but temperatures are expected to rise again this week in other cities, like Palermo, Sicily.

And the problem of more severe heat seems unlikely to go away anytime soon as the planet warms.

In recent weeks, we spoke to several riders, some in Rome and some in Palermo, where outdoor work was allowed to continue unabated.

The riders, many of whom in Rome are not native Italians, often work freelance, with no paid leave or sick days.

This year, that included no pay for freelancers during the government-mandated heat breaks. So for many of them, a rule meant to protect their health undercut their livelihoods.

In Rome since early July, Italy’s National Research Council has deemed more than 30 days “high risk” for outdoor workers, including construction workers.

On those days, delivery riders had to stop work during the lunch rush, from 12.30 to 4pm, leaving them to rely mostly on dinner deliveries.

For Kamran Khan, a delivery rider in Rome, that meant that instead of carrying lunches to polished apartments in the upmarket Parioli neighbourhood, he had to wait around for the temperatures to fall, losing money all the while.

Khan, 30, a Pakistani, said that as a foreigner who had not fully mastered Italian, working as a delivery rider was one of the few options available to him to make money to help support his 14-member extended family back home.

During the worst of the heatwaves, he said, he made only €25 or €30 euros a day ( $50 to $60), about half what he made before the heat rules went into effect.

“It’s very hot,” Khan said, “but I also need and want to work.”

Other riders agreed, saying they had urgent financial needs and few other job opportunities. Several riders said they appreciated the freedom granted by the work.

Now, the few euros they earned from every delivery was often their main preoccupation, overtaking concerns about health or safety.

“Everyone thinks that with this heat, we will not work,” Mohammad Hassnain, 28, a delivery worker in Rome originally from Pakistan, said on a particularly brutal day in July.

“But we have families, we have financial difficulties. So we will do work.”

He said the money he made on extremely hot days, about €20-30, was less than he needed to pay his monthly rent and bills.

In Rome, the regional president explained the reasoning for the work stoppages, saying that keeping exposed workers from working in the worst heat was “not only a common-sense measure, but an act of responsibility”.

But some union activists say there are better fixes, like having the food delivery companies provide more secure contracts so riders are compensated even if they have to stop work.

One of the companies, Just Eat, has started hiring delivery riders as employees in Italy, but many others have not.

“Rents don’t go down when temperatures go up,” said Francesco Brugnone, a union representative in Palermo.

“If the riders stop working in the hottest hours of the day, they earn nothing,” he added. “It’s a very complicated and delicate problem.”

Regional authorities there did not mandate a work stoppage during the heatwaves.

A delivery worker said that he suffered from headaches from riding in the heat. Another said that his phone battery ran out much faster under the blazing sun.

Alessio Celestino, the secretary-general of Assodelivery, the association of food delivery companies in Italy, said in an email that its members were taking several measures to protect their workers in the heat, including by providing training, information and protective equipment.

Still, the introduction of a new heat-related measure by one of them attracted criticism, highlighting the complexity of the issue.

This summer, Glovo, a Spanish company popular in Italy, introduced a bonus payment for workers who delivered during the hottest hours.

Riders were promised a 2% bonus for each delivery made when temperatures were 32 to 36C, 4% when they were 36 to 40C, and 8% if it got hotter than that.

Unions criticised Glovo for providing the workers with incentives — however small — to expose themselves to dangerous working conditions.

“It sends the message that money buys everything, even people’s health,” Natale Di Cola, the secretary-general of Cgil, Italy’s largest labour union, told the Italian news agency ANSA.

Glovo said in a statement that the payment, which it stopped after the backlash, “was intended to be a compensatory measure, not an incentive”.

Instead, when temperatures hit 32C, it introduced a subsidy for the purchase of water, mineral salts and water bottles.

A judge in Milan ruled in a case supported by unions that the subsidies were insufficient, and that riders should also be provided more protective equipment, including caps and sunglasses. The judge also mandated a 50c bonus for each delivery made when temperatures were above 25C.

Dario Distaso, a rider in Palermo, said that the mineral salts Glovo provided help, but sometimes, like recently, when temperatures hit 36.6C, it was so hot, it felt like “the air was on fire”.

“I felt like a duck inside an oven,” he said. Still, he added: “We never stop”.

