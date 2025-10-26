Advertisement
In Gaza’s ruins, a grandmother keeps family and hope alive

AFP
4 mins to read

Palestinians, carrying the belongings they managed to take with them, move toward the northern part of the Gaza Strip via Rashid Street, which connects the north and south of the enclave, in Gaza City, Gaza on October 10. Photo / Getty Images

With no shoes to protect their tiny dust-covered feet, Hiam Muqdad’s grandchildren toddled unfazed through the bombed-out ruins of their Gaza City neighbourhood in search of clean water.

Clutching large black buckets and their grandmother’s hand, the infant trio seemed not to notice the scars left by two years of

