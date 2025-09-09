Advertisement
Epstein’s ‘birthday book’ shows his lewd behaviour was widely known among friends and associates

By Matthew Goldstein, Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Steve Eder
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Demonstrators carry signs in support of the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell near a press conference held by US representatives outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC on September 3. Photo / Roberto Schmidt, AFP

One friend compared him to the main character in Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea, except instead of fish, Jeffrey Epstein caught women, “blonde, red or brunette.”

Another friend described a demeaning sexual encounter that a woman endured in the back of a car that left Epstein “howling

