In divided Brasilia, some celebrate Bolsonaro conviction, others fume

Louis Genot
AFP·
3 mins to read

People watch the Brazil's Supreme Court decision on former President Jair Bolsonaro's trial on a TV in Brasilia on September 11, local time. Photo / Evaristo Sa, AFP

Patrons of a bar in Brasilia cheered and applauded today NZT as ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s guilty verdict appeared on a giant screen in scenes reminiscent of a football match.

“Bolsonaro to jail!” shouted customers of Pardim, well-known as a gathering spot for leftists in a residential neighbourhood of the capital

