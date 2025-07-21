Advertisement
In Colorado, naturally hot water from an underground reservoir is used to maintain optimal growing temperatures

By Samuel Gilbert
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

The greenhouse domes use naturally hot water drawn from a geothermal well in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Photo / Nina Riggio, for the Washington Post

Much about the spring that gives the mountain town of Pagosa Springs its name remains a mystery.

It is certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the deepest geothermal hot spring. But the plum line measurement instrument ran out at 1002ft (305m), before it hit the bottom.

