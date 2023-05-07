Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

In Australia, he was a ‘great father’. Secretly, he was an escaped convict who murdered his parents

New York Times
By Jesus Jiménez
6 mins to read
A booking photo from 1959 of William Leslie Arnold. Photo / US Marshals Service via The New York Times

A booking photo from 1959 of William Leslie Arnold. Photo / US Marshals Service via The New York Times

A grave marker at Tamborine Mountain Cemetery in Queensland, Australia, bears the name John Vincent Damon.

For years, until he died on August 6, 2010, at 69, that’s how he was known to others, including

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World