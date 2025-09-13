Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

In America, Charlie Kirk’s supporters still love guns, despite his violent death

Romain Fonsegrives
AFP·
3 mins to read

Gun rights are back in focus after Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting in Utah this week. Photo / Getty Images

Gun rights are back in focus after Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting in Utah this week. Photo / Getty Images

Boeden Seitzinger is reeling from the trauma of witnessing close-up the moment that right-wing activist and Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck.

“I saw blood just spraying from his carotid artery. It was obvious that he wasn’t making it,” the electrician, wearing a red Trump

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save