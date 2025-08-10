Advertisement
In a Trump-Putin summit, Ukraine fears losing say over its future

By David E. Sanger and Luke Broadwater
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Ukraine won't surrender land to Russia to buy peace. Photo / Getty Images

Analysis by David E. Sanger and Luke Broadwater

For nearly three years of the war in Ukraine, Washington’s rallying cry in backing a fight against a Russian invasion was “no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine”.

When United States President Donald Trump meets President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Alaska on Friday, the Ukrainians will not be there, barring

