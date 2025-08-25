Advertisement
In a rambling speech, Trump said he’s not a dictator and lashed out at critics

By Danny Kemp
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump. Photo / Mandel Ngan, AFP

United States President Donald Trump today suggested Americans would like a dictator.

He made the comment as he signed orders to tighten his federal clampdown on the capital Washington DC and to prosecute flag-burners.

In a rambling 80-minute event in the Oval Office, Trump lambasted critics and the media

Save