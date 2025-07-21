Robert F. Kennedy jnr, US Secretary of Health and Human Services, has announced reforms to the nation’s organ transplant system. Photo / Marvin Joseph, the Washington Post

In 28 cases, the US Government determined, donors may still have been alive when organ retrieval began

United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr announced reforms to the nation’s organ transplant system today, citing recent findings that the process of removing organs has on some occasions begun even when donors showed signs of life.

The federally chartered non-profit groups known as organ procurement organisations (OPOs) that co-ordinate the donation process will face decertification if they fail to follow protocols that regulate when an organ can be extracted from a dead patient, according to a release from HHS.

The announcement, which comes ahead of a House hearing tomorrow on safety breaches in the organ donation system, stems from an HHS investigation into reports that workers for OPOs pressured doctors to start procuring kidneys, livers, and other organs from patients even as they showed signs of life.

It follows a report by the New York Times about such patients, including one who was presumed to be dead but whose heart was discovered to be beating after a surgeon made an incision in her chest for procurement surgery.

“Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Kennedy said in a statement.