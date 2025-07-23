Advertisement
‘Impostor’ nurse used aliases to fraudulently treat patients, officials say

By Annabelle Timsit
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Shannon Nicole Womack, 39, posed as a nurse using at least 10 aliases in Pennsylvania. Photo / 123rf

Pennsylvania police say a woman posed as a nurse to fraudulently treat patients in facilities across the state in an elaborate racketeering scheme involving at least 10 aliases.

Shannon Nicole Womack, 39, was charged with identity theft, forgery, endangering the welfare of care and other charges, Pennsylvania state police said.

