Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol resisted interrogation by lying on his cell floor in his underwear. Photo / Getty Images

South Korea’s impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol lay on his prison cell floor in his underwear to resist attempts to interrogate him, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors obtained a fresh arrest warrant on Thursday to forcibly bring the former leader in for questioning over allegations of election tampering.

However, they were “unable to do so due to his strong refusal”, prosecutor Oh Jeong-hee told reporters on Friday.

“The suspect refused arrest while lying on the floor without wearing his prison-issued clothing,” she said.

“Due to concerns over safety incidents, physical force was withheld, and the execution of the warrant was temporarily suspended.”