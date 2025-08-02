Yoon was arrested after he tried to impose martial law on December 3, sending troops to Parliament to prevent lawmakers from voting down his declaration and plunging the country into political turmoil.
He faces a litany of charges, from insurrection to election tampering, but has refused multiple times to appear at his summons.
Yoon’s legal team said the prosecutors had shown a “disturbing disregard” for “basic human decency”.
“The special counsel turned what should have been a press briefing into a stage for personal humiliation,” Yoon’s lawyer Yoo Jeong-hwa told AFP.
“What kind of legal institution in a civilised country gives a real-time report and commentary to journalists on a detainee’s clothing, especially in a cramped cell nearing 40C?”
Yoon’s lawyers said the former President suffers from “several underlying conditions that pose significant challenges to maintaining his health”, making it difficult for him to fully co-operate with the investigation.