World

Immune system ‘security guard’ discovery earns trio the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine

Pia Ohlin
AFP·
4 mins to read

A US-Japanese trio won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for research on immune system regulation. Photo / Getty Images

A US-Japanese trio have won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for research into how the immune system is kept in check by identifying its “security guards”, the Nobel jury said.

The discoveries by Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and Japan’s Shimon Sakaguchi have been decisive for

