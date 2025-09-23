Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Analysis
Home / World

‘I’m not a doctor’: Trump’s autism announcement gives Covid flashbacks

Analysis by
Danny Kemp
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks about autism in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo / Saul Loeb, AFP

US President Donald Trump speaks about autism in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo / Saul Loeb, AFP

From the unproven medical claims to the self-proclaimed expertise, anyone watching Donald Trump’s autism announcements today could have been forgiven for having flashbacks.

There were strong echoes of the US President’s pandemic performance during his first term, when he once famously mused about injecting disinfectant to counter Covid.

Five

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save