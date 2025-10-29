Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Illinois sheriff’s deputy convicted in fatal shooting of Sonya Massey

Anumita Kaur
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

An Illinois deputy was convicted of murdering Sonya Massey after she called 911. Photo / Getty Images

An Illinois deputy was convicted of murdering Sonya Massey after she called 911. Photo / Getty Images

An Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been convicted of fatally shooting an unarmed black woman after she called 911 to report a prowler in her home, a lawyer representing the woman’s family said.

Sean Grayson, who is white, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the July 2024 killing of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save