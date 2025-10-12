It is understood the aircraft stalled and lost altitude quickly, with the nose crashing on to the runway and becoming fully engulfed in flames.
A Rural Fire Service truck was nearby at the airport conducting training and responded immediately.
Conners’ son arrived at the scene and said his parents were travelling to Bathurst and he had not heard from them.
Images from the scene show the completely destroyed aircraft in the middle of the runway, with police and firefighters surveying the scene.
Only the blue and white tail is visible, as the fuselage has been totally burned.
Lake Illawarra Police District Chief Inspector Aaron Wunderlich described the incident as “gruesome” and “horrific”.
“I’d thank to thank the emergency response … with what was really a difficult incident,” he told reporters.
“They did a fantastic job with what was really a horrific scene.”
Witnesses told police the left side wing hit the runway before bursting into flames.
“The plane has taken off on the tarmac and gone about 30m into the air. At that point, witnesses (said) the aircraft dipped with its left wing coming down and it contacted the tarmac,” Wunderlich said.
In a statement on Saturday afternoon, a spokesman for the ATSB said four transport safety investigators, from Canberra and Melbourne, who specialise in aircraft operations, maintenance and engineering, were headed to the site.
“Investigators will conduct a range of evidence-gathering activities including site survey with a drone, wreckage examination, and recovery of any aircraft components for further examination at the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra.
“Investigators will also seek to interview involved parties and witnesses, and collect relevant recorded information including flight tracking data, pilot and aircraft maintenance records, and weather information.
“The ATSB asks anyone with video footage of the aircraft prior to the accident to make contact via the witness form on our website: atsb.gov.au/witness at their earliest opportunity.”
Local state MP Katelin McInerney labelled the news “devastating”.
“My thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in the crash, as well as the dedicated first responders.”