Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ill-equipped and tired - a night with a Ukrainian air defence unit

By Florent Vergnes
AFP·
4 mins to read

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 59th brigade mobile air defence unit monitors the sky from a military truck equipped with a Soviet made ZU-23 anti-aircraft twin autocannon during a Russian air attack near Pavlograd. Photo / Roman Pilipey, AFP

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 59th brigade mobile air defence unit monitors the sky from a military truck equipped with a Soviet made ZU-23 anti-aircraft twin autocannon during a Russian air attack near Pavlograd. Photo / Roman Pilipey, AFP

A menacing buzz reverberates through the night sky in eastern Ukraine.

Explosions ring out, flashes illuminate sunflower fields below and the smell of gunpowder poisons the air.

“There! Three kilometres away!” shouted one Ukrainian serviceman in the air defence unit equipped with Soviet-era weapons and tasked with intercepting Russian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save