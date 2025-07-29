A Ukrainian serviceman of the 59th brigade mobile air defence unit monitors the sky from a military truck equipped with a Soviet made ZU-23 anti-aircraft twin autocannon during a Russian air attack near Pavlograd. Photo / Roman Pilipey, AFP
A menacing buzz reverberates through the night sky in eastern Ukraine.
Explosions ring out, flashes illuminate sunflower fields below and the smell of gunpowder poisons the air.
“There! Three kilometres away!” shouted one Ukrainian serviceman in the air defence unit equipped with Soviet-era weapons and tasked with intercepting Russiandrones, before they reach Ukrainian towns and cities.
The long-range unmanned aerial vehicles originally designed by Iran but improved and launched by Moscow have been devastating Ukraine since the early chapters of the Kremlin’s invasion launched in early 2022.
Moscow has trumpeted its industrial-scale production of the cheap weapons, with state-television broadcasting what it called the world’s largest drone factory.