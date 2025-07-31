Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu

AFP
3 mins to read

French chef Alain Passard in his restaurant L'Arpege in Paris. Photo / AFP

French chef Alain Passard in his restaurant L'Arpege in Paris. Photo / AFP

Celebrated French chef Alain Passard has made history once again.

The 68-year-old has become the first three Michelin star chef in France to switch to an entirely plant-based menu, opening a new chapter in the world of luxury dining.

Since July 21, Passard has stopped serving meat, fish, dairy products

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save