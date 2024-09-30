Wim Hof was a central part of the BBC show Freeze the Fear. Photo / BBC
Production of a British film about the life of “Iceman” Wim Hof has been temporarily halted after accusations of domestic violence were made against the wellness guru.
The biopic was stopped after the Volkskrant newspaper reported Hof physically and verbally abused a former partner, their son and her two children from a previous marriage for about 13 years.
A spokesman for the London-based company told the Telegraph: “Genesius Pictures can confirm that due to the severity of the allegations, this production, which was in development only and had not begun filming, is on hold.”
The production company had said The Iceman, which was set to star Joseph Fiennes as the Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete, would be an “inspiring”, “moving” and “at times extremely funny” film. Promotional materials for the project were taken down from its website on Monday.
Caroline, Hof’s former partner, contacted Volkskrant and spoke out about how she and her family had to endure his abusive behaviour as his fame grew. Hof denies the allegations.
His Wim Hof method, famous for its use of cold showers and breathing exercises, has made him famous and brought him into contact with stars such as Oprah Winfrey and Jim Carrey.
In 2022, his cold exposure training of a group of celebrities was a central part of the BBC show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack.
Caroline, whose last name is not given in the Volkskrant article, was in a relationship with Hof for 10 years, but she and her family have not seen him for 11 years. They had a son, Noah, who is now 21 and is not in contact with his father.
In 2015, the Dutch Child Welfare Council decided Hof had forfeited the right of parental access to Noah because he had committed so much psychological violence against the boy.
Caroline said Hof attacked her for the first time in 2002, when she was a few months pregnant with Noah.
“He slapped my face,” she told the newspaper. “Then he dragged me through the room by my hair and tried to kick me in the belly. I was just about able to hide behind the couch, so his kick only grazed me. Then he left.”
“He grabbed me by the throat, cutting off my breath. I was very close to dying. Eventually, he let go, probably because Noah was around,” she said of another incident in 2006.
Nathalie said he threw hot coffee in her face and often called her a pig.
‘Mrs Diabetes’
“He often called us ‘mediocre people’,” Caroline told Volkskrant, “And when I developed diabetes, he said: ‘You deserve this. You are Mrs Diabetes and I am the Iceman.’”