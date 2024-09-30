His Wim Hof method, famous for its use of cold showers and breathing exercises, has made him famous and brought him into contact with stars such as Oprah Winfrey and Jim Carrey.

In 2022, his cold exposure training of a group of celebrities was a central part of the BBC show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack.

Caroline, whose last name is not given in the Volkskrant article, was in a relationship with Hof for 10 years, but she and her family have not seen him for 11 years. They had a son, Noah, who is now 21 and is not in contact with his father.

They and her two other children from a previous marriage, Christiaan and Nathalie, were horrified at the prospect of a film celebrating a man she says left them traumatised.

“For them the name Wim Hof is synonymous with years of aggression, physical violence, humiliation, manipulation and — in Caroline’s case — also sexual abuse,” Volkskrant reported.

“They know the Iceman, as Hof calls himself, as a mean drunk with an explosive character and delusions of grandeur. Someone of whom they had to be permanently wary.”

Hof told the newspaper: “It is obvious that she’s on the warpath and now wants to make everything look different from how it was.

“Caroline always knew how to quickly get under my skin,” he said while answering a list of 44 questions from the newspaper. “Because of her, I started drinking, yes”.

He insisted he had never been violent.

Volkskrant said it had corroborated the story with court rulings, a report from the Child Protection Board, medical reports, emails and other evidence.

Community service

It reported Hof was fined €350 ($613) and sentenced to 40 hours of community service in 2012 for assaulting Christiaan, Caroline’s oldest son.

A temporary restraining order to keep him away from the family was imposed.

The explanation for the order said Hof “used physical violence” against Caroline, Christiaan and Noah, and had “made death threats”.

In 2015, the Dutch Child Welfare Council decided Hof had forfeited the right of parental access to Noah because he had committed so much psychological violence against the boy.

Caroline said Hof attacked her for the first time in 2002, when she was a few months pregnant with Noah.

“He slapped my face,” she told the newspaper. “Then he dragged me through the room by my hair and tried to kick me in the belly. I was just about able to hide behind the couch, so his kick only grazed me. Then he left.”

“He grabbed me by the throat, cutting off my breath. I was very close to dying. Eventually, he let go, probably because Noah was around,” she said of another incident in 2006.

Nathalie said he threw hot coffee in her face and often called her a pig.

‘Mrs Diabetes’

“He often called us ‘mediocre people’,” Caroline told Volkskrant, “And when I developed diabetes, he said: ‘You deserve this. You are Mrs Diabetes and I am the Iceman.’”

In 2010, matters came to a head after Caroline told Hof to leave the home they shared.

On May 8, after drinking all day, Hof was arrested by police after threatening to break a plate over Caroline’s head, pushing Noah and attacking Christiaan.

The restraining order was imposed after this incident. Hof had fortnightly access to Noah until 2015, when that was removed.

In its report removing parental access, the Child Protection Board said Hof would coerce Caroline to have sex with him “either by threatening to take Noah away from her, but also for money”.

Caroline told Volkskrant Hof would pay alimony only if she had sex with him.

“Only later, in therapy, I started to realise that what he was doing was actually rape,” she told the newspaper.

In response, Hof said: “All lies.”

Volkskrant said that also sent numerous emails in which he called Caroline and the children “dirty bastards” and “monstrous a**holes”, and described himself as someone who “may win the Nobel prize”.