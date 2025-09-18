Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

ICE seeks hundreds of new offices across US as agency expands

Hannah Natanson and Robert Klemko
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to hire over 10,000 new officers and lawyers. Photo / Joshua Lott, The Washington Post

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to hire over 10,000 new officers and lawyers. Photo / Joshua Lott, The Washington Post

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking new office spaces in hundreds of locations across the United States to support plans to hire thousands of new lawyers and immigration enforcement officers, according to six federal officials familiar with the matter and records obtained by the Washington Post.

The office spaces are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save