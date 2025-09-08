Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ICC holding its first in-absentia hearing against brutal rebel chief who has avoided capture

By Eric Randolph, Tristan McConnell, Grace Matsiko
AFP·
7 mins to read

The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. The ICC is the first and only permanent international court with jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for the international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes. It can exercise its jurisdiction only when national courts are unwilling or unable to prosecute criminals. Photo / Getty Images

The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. The ICC is the first and only permanent international court with jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for the international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes. It can exercise its jurisdiction only when national courts are unwilling or unable to prosecute criminals. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel commander Joseph Kony led a campaign of terror across Uganda and neighbouring countries for decades and has never been caught despite an international campaign to bring him to justice.

The former Catholic altar boy, born in September 1961, became one of Africa’s most notorious rebels heading his Lord’s Resistance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save