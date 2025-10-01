Murky brown water also gushed through streets, sweeping away large waste containers and forcing vehicles to advance at a crawl.
The Balearic Islands’ regional Government reported 179 incidents on Ibiza and six on Formentera, most related to flooding on ground floors, roads, falling trees and urban material, as well as the risk of rivers overflowing.
Regional authorities said three people were lightly injured in a landslip near a hotel but confirmed no serious injuries or deaths.
The Spanish Army’s emergencies unit deployed with reinforcements from the neighbouring island of Mallorca and the mainland to help pump water from buildings and clear roads, some of which remained cut off.
Painful memories
Emergency services on Ibiza and Formentera had sent a mass telephone alert to warn residents, suspending all classes and shutting beaches.
All education centres would remain shut in Ibiza town tomorrow, the regional authorities announced, saying normality would return on Friday after a full revision of all school buildings.
Aemet lifted all weather warnings for Ibiza and Formentera by the evening after earlier declaring the highest red alert.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his concern on X, urging people to “exercise caution and follow information from official channels”.
A red alert yesterday forced schools to shut for more than half a million pupils in the Valencia region, reviving painful memories of last year’s floods.
Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying extreme weather events such as the heavy rainfall that triggers floods, with a warmer atmosphere capable of holding more water.
Oceans have absorbed 90% of the excess heat produced by human activity since the industrial age, according to scientists, causing the Mediterranean Sea to warm rapidly.
– Agence France-Presse