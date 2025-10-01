Advertisement
Ibiza hit by heaviest rainfall since 1952 as floods shut schools, beaches

AFP
3 mins to read

A view of the flooded Ibiza Airport highway. Spain's Mediterranean islands of Ibiza and Formentera closed beaches and schools as torrential rain triggered floods and the highest weather alert. Photo / Vicent Mari, AFP

Spain’s Mediterranean holiday islands of Ibiza and Formentera emerged relatively unscathed from torrential rainfall today that triggered floods and prompted the closure of beaches and schools.

The downpours came a day after the eastern Valencia region, where more than 200 people died 11 months ago in Spain’s deadliest floods

