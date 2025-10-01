A view of the flooded Ibiza Airport highway. Spain's Mediterranean islands of Ibiza and Formentera closed beaches and schools as torrential rain triggered floods and the highest weather alert. Photo / Vicent Mari, AFP

Spain’s Mediterranean holiday islands of Ibiza and Formentera emerged relatively unscathed from torrential rainfall today that triggered floods and prompted the closure of beaches and schools.

The downpours came a day after the eastern Valencia region, where more than 200 people died 11 months ago in Spain’s deadliest floods in decades, was also placed under the highest weather alert for rain.

National weather agency Aemet said on X that the “extraordinary” downpours represented the wettest day since at least 1952 in Ibiza, known for its pristine beaches and exuberant nightlife.

In the town of Ibiza, Aemet said a measuring station provisionally recorded 254 litres of rain per square metre in 24 hours – “more than half of the usual rainfall in a whole year in the area”.

Footage on social media showed pedestrians wading through muddy water on an Ibiza beachfront lined with palm trees, bars and restaurants as sirens from emergency vehicles wailed in the background.