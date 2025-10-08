After former PM Edouard Philippe said that Macron himself should step down and call snap presidential polls, Lecornu insisted the President should serve out his mandate until 2027.
It was “not the time to change the president”, Lecornu said, adding: “Let’s not make the French believe that it’s the president who votes the budget.”
‘Mission finished’
Suggesting that a more technocratic government could be named, Lecornu said that people in a new cabinet should not have “ambitions” to stand in the 2027 presidential elections.
“The situation is already difficult enough. We need a team that decides to roll up its sleeves and solve the country’s problems until the presidential election,” he said.
He added a “path” should be found to open a debate on the lowering of the pension age - the most contentious domestic reform of Macron’s mandate - but warned any suspension would cost at least €3 billion ($6b) in 2027.
Education Minister Elisabeth Borne, who was PM at the time the reform was forced through parliament without a vote, had called for it to be suspended.
Lecornu offered no clue over who the next leader would be but indicated that he would not be reappointed.
“I tried everything ... This evening my mission is finished,” he said.
He added that a new budget could be presented to the cabinet on Monday local time.
But it would “not be perfect” and there would be “lots to debate”, he cautioned.
-Agence France-Presse