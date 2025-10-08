Sebastien Lecornu, France's outgoing Prime Minister, says now is not the time to change the president. Photo / Getty Images

Sebastien Lecornu, France's outgoing Prime Minister, says now is not the time to change the president. Photo / Getty Images

Outgoing French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who intensified a political crisis by resigning earlier this week, said today that he expected President Emmanuel Macron to name a new PM within the next 48 hours.

“I feel that a path is possible,” Lecornu told French television. “I think that the situation allows the President to name a prime minister in the next 48 hours,” he said, adding that he was not “running after” the job.

Lecornu’s comments on France 2 public television had been eagerly awaited after Macron gave him until today NZT to find a way out of months of deadlock over an austerity budget.

Macron had been left with the options of reappointing Lecornu, naming the eighth PM of his increasingly troubled mandate, calling snap legislative elections or even resigning himself.

In comments indicating that naming a replacement was now the most likely outcome, Lecornu said he had told Macron that the prospects for snap legislative elections had “receded” and there was a majority in the lower house of parliament against being dissolved.