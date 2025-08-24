Advertisement
‘I see more fighting happening’ - why any peace in Ukraine could be a long way off

By Kim Barker and Constant Méheut
New York Times·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine answer questions from reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Analysis by Kim Barker and Constant Méheut

For United States President Donald Trump, the map of Ukraine on an easel in the Oval Office had an obvious message.

Russia has taken a big chunk of territory in an eastern region known as the Donbas. That territory, shaded in red, was gone. Ukraine needed to make a

