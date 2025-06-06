Tasmanian Education Minister Sarah Courtney visited the site of the tragedy in 2021. Photo / NewsWire, Grant Viney
A mother has erupted in court after the operator of a jumping castle was found not guilty of health and safety breaches following the deaths of six children.
Rosemary Gamble, the sole operator of Taz-zorb, was charged with failure to comply with health and safety duty after a jumping castleat Hillcrest Primary School was lifted 10m into the air by a freak gust of wind, or a “dust devil”, about 10am on December 16, 2021.
The jumping castle landed some 75m away, resulting in the deaths of students Chace Harrison, 11, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, Zane Mellor, 12, Addison Stewart, 11, Jye Sheehan, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, who suffered injuries which led to their deaths.
Magistrate Robert Webster appeared via video link from Hobart on Friday, and, in a short address to the court, said he was not satisfied the threshold of evidence required to satisfy the charges had been met, and that Gamble and her employees could have done nothing to prevent the catastrophic events.
Webster noted that Gamble failed to comply with her work, health and safety duties to the children “in some respects”.
“The families all want a public inquest because they want to see people be held accountable for this awful tragedy.
“We will be pursuing a class action on behalf of the families in relation to the alleged negligence that has occurred … on the State (of Tasmania) and on Taz-Zorb.
“We would welcome an early settlement on behalf of the families rather than putting them through this process again.
“But what we will be looking at is that this outcome today is disappointing but it also stands a chance where we could show and prove that people have to take safety precautions when they are supplying equipment and goods to a school for an event for children.”
The inquest into the Hillcrest tragedy has already been the subject of unusual litigation in the Tasmanian Supreme Court.
In 2023 the Tasmanian work, health and safety regulator, WorkSafe, refused to hand over its investigative documents to Coroner Olivia McTaggart.