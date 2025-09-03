Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hyenas maul camper during stag do at nature reserve

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The pair of hyenas involved in the attack in South Africa are being searched for by park rangers. Photo / Flickr

The pair of hyenas involved in the attack in South Africa are being searched for by park rangers. Photo / Flickr

Hyenas mauled a man camping at a South African reserve over the weekend, the second wildlife attack on the grounds in recent months.

Nicolas Hohls was celebrating a stag do at Cape Vidal Nature Reserve when he was attacked by two hyenas, the Sun reported.

Going to sleep after a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save