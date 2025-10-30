“Hurricane Melissa is expected to pass Bermuda as a Category 1 Hurricane. While not a direct hit, the system will pass close enough to warrant precautionary safety measures,” the Bermuda Government posted on social media.

After Melissa left Cuban shores, residents started assessing their losses, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel describing the damage as “extensive”.

In the east of the island, which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades, people struggled through flooded and collapsed homes and inundated streets.

The storm smashed windows, downed power cables and mobile communications, and ripped off roofs and tree branches.

Cuban authorities said about 735,000 people had been evacuated – mainly in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Holguin and Guantanamo.

In Santiago de Cuba, homemaker Mariela Reyes, 55, recounted how violent winds lifted the roof off her humble dwelling and dumped it a block away.

She managed to save her TV set and a few small appliances from her flooded home.

“It’s not easy to lose... the little you have,” Reyes told AFP.

‘Disaster area’

Insecurity continues to reign in downtown Port-au-Prince, where clashes between police and armed gangs are on the rise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo / Getty Images

Pope Leo offered prayers from the Vatican, while the United States said it was in contact with the governments of Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

“We have rescue and response teams heading to affected areas along with critical lifesaving supplies,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X, without mentioning ideological foe Cuba.

The UK Government announced £2.5 million (about $5.7m) in emergency funding for the region.

In Jamaica, UN resident coordinator Dennis Zulu told reporters Melissa had brought “tremendous, unprecedented devastation of infrastructure, of property, roads, network connectivity”.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the tropical island famed for tourism a “disaster area” – many homes were destroyed and about 25,000 people sought refuge in shelters.

Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon told CNN that officials had been unable to confirm reports of deaths “because we have not been able to get to some of the hardest-hit areas”.

‘Everything is gone’

People live in flooded areas under difficult circumstances in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as heavy rains from Hurricane Melissa begin to affect the region. Photo / Getty Images

At least 20 people in southern Haiti, including 10 children, were killed in floods as the hurricane shaved past earlier in the week, according to civil defence agency head Emmanuel Pierre.

Ten more were missing.

“People have been killed, houses have been swept away by the water,” resident Steeve Louissaint told AFP in the coastal town of Petit-Goave, where the Digue River burst its banks.

Hurricane Melissa tied the 1935 record for the most intense storm ever to make landfall when it battered Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In Seaford Town, farmer and businessman Christopher Hacker saw his restaurant and nearby banana plantations flattened.

“Everything is gone,” he told AFP. “It will take a lot to recover from this.”

The full extent of Melissa’s damage is not yet clear. A comprehensive assessment could take days with communications networks disrupted across the region.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said such mega-storms “are a brutal reminder of the urgent need to step up climate action on all fronts, as they bring massive human and economic costs in every part of the world, and those costs grow faster and bigger each year”.

-Agence France-Presse