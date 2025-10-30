Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hurricane Melissa leaves at least 20 dead in Haiti

AFP
4 mins to read

Makeshift shelters covered with tarps in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo / Getty Images

Makeshift shelters covered with tarps in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo / Getty Images

Hurricane Melissa is moving towards Bermuda after ripping a path of destruction through the Caribbean that left at least 20 people dead in Haiti, and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.

The Bahamas Government discontinued a hurricane warning for its central and southeastern regions, the National Hurricane Center

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save