“Hurricane Melissa is expected to pass Bermuda as a Category 1 Hurricane. While not a direct hit, the system will pass close enough to warrant precautionary safety measures,” the Bermuda Government posted on social media.
After Melissa left Cuban shores, residents started assessing their losses, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel describing the damage as “extensive”.
In the east of the island, which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades, people struggled through flooded and collapsed homes and inundated streets.
“Everything is gone,” he told AFP. “It will take a lot to recover from this.”
The full extent of Melissa’s damage is not yet clear. A comprehensive assessment could take days with communications networks disrupted across the region.
UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said such mega-storms “are a brutal reminder of the urgent need to step up climate action on all fronts, as they bring massive human and economic costs in every part of the world, and those costs grow faster and bigger each year”.