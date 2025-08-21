Waves roll in as a lifeguard sits along the shoreline in Long Beach, New York. Hurricane Erin brought coastal flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia as it made its closest approach to the US mainland early on August 21. Photo / Charly Triballeau, AFP

Hurricane Erin brought coastal flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia as it made its closest approach to the US mainland early on Thursday.

High waves washed over Highway 12 that links the Outer Banks island chain, making parts impassable, images posted by local authorities showed – proving the giant storm’s ability to kick up dangerous seas hundreds of miles from its centre.

Local news channel WRAL reported some damage to buildings on Hatteras Island, particularly to beachside homes on stilts. Sand washed over by the storm covered streets and parking lots.

“The Outer Banks are extremely vulnerable to sea level rise, because the land is slowly sinking, and the seas are rising largely because of climate change,” Chip Konrad, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told AFP.

“Even with the modest storm surge such as what we’re experiencing here with Hurricane Erin, you can still have really major impacts.”