Though the Mid-Atlantic bore the brunt of the impacts, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) urged beachgoers throughout the entire US East Coast to refrain from swimming to avoid being caught in potentially life-threatening conditions.
In a morning update, the NHC said Category 2 Erin was packing winds of 169km/h and creeping slowly north-northeast. It is expected to weaken as it moves further out to sea in the next couple of days.
The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, has entered its historical peak.
Despite a relatively quiet start with just five named storms so far, including Erin, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration continues to forecast an above-normal season.
Scientists say climate change is supercharging tropical cyclones: warmer oceans fuel stronger winds, a warmer atmosphere intensifies rainfall, and higher sea levels magnify storm surge.
There is also some evidence, though less certainty, that climate change is making hurricanes more frequent.
