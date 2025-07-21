In interviews published one year after Joe Biden abandoned his re-election bid, his son Hunter lashed out at actor George Clooney for leading the public charge on calling for the elderly US president to bow out. Photo / Mandel Ngan, AFP
In interviews published one year after Joe Biden abandoned his re-election bid, his son Hunter lashed out at actor George Clooney for leading the public charge on calling for the elderly President to bow out.
“F*** him. And everybody around him,” Biden’s younger son said in a profanity-laced interview withindependent journalist Andrew Callaghan, who has three million followers on YouTube.
“Really, do you think in middle America, that voter in Green Bay, Wisconsin, gives a shit what George Clooney thinks about who she should vote for?” Biden also said in a podcast with Jaime Harrison, former chair of the Democratic National Committee.
Clooney was one of the first high-profile Democrats to publicly call on Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, just three months before the election.
Biden, then 81 years old, was at the time facing growing doubts in his own camp about his health and mental acuity, after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump at the end of June.
“But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.”
Less than two weeks later, on July 21, the President announced he was quitting the race.
In the interviews released today, Hunter Biden angrily remembered the events leading to the end of his father’s decades-long political career.
“Why do I have to f****** listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f****** life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full-page ad in the f****** New York Times?” he said in the Callaghan interview.
Plagued for years with legal troubles and drug addiction, Hunter Biden became a favourite target of Republicans, who viewed him as the President’s Achilles heel.
Hunter Biden received an unconditional pardon from his father in December 2024, after Trump defeated the Democratic replacement candidate, Vice-President Kamala Harris.