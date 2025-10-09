Krasznahorkai was among those mentioned as a possible winner before the announcement.
The Academy noted the author’s signature flowing syntax with long, winding sentences devoid of full stops.
“While it is Krasznahorkai’s weighty, rolling syntax that has perhaps become his signature as an author, his style also allows for a lightness of touch and a great lyrical beauty,” Academy member Steve Sem-Sandberg said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed the prize to Krasznahorkai, calling him “the pride of Hungary”.
Krasznahorkai grew up in a middle-class Jewish family.
He has drawn inspiration from his experiences under communism, and the extensive travels he undertook after first moving abroad in 1987 to West Berlin for a fellowship.
His novels, short stories and essays are best known in Germany – where he lived for long periods – and his native Hungary.
Critically difficult and demanding, his style was described once by Krasznahorkai himself as “reality examined to the point of madness”.
“It is Laszlo Krasznahorkai’s artistic gaze, which is entirely free of illusion and which sees through the fragility of the social order, combined with his unwavering belief in the power of art that has motivated the Academy to award him this prize,” Sem-Sandberg said.
American critic Susan Sontag crowned Krasznahorkai the “master of the apocalypse” after having read his second book, The Melancholy of Resistance, in 1989, the Academy said.