Home / World

Hungary’s ‘master of the apocalypse’ Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins literature Nobel

Pia Ohlin
AFP·
4 mins to read

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai has won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature. Photo / Leo Neumayr, APA, AFP

The Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to Laszlo Krasznahorkai, considered by many as Hungary’s most important living author, whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy.

The Swedish Academy honoured him “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the

