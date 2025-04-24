Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hundreds of giant rodents ‘conquered’ this town. Now what?

By Jack Nicas
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A family of capybaras near a lake in Nordelta, a gated community north of Buenos Aires. Photo / Anita Pouchard Serra, The New York Times

A family of capybaras near a lake in Nordelta, a gated community north of Buenos Aires. Photo / Anita Pouchard Serra, The New York Times

The world’s largest rodent is multiplying in - and dividing - one of Argentina’s most exclusive gated communities.

Luciano Sampietro lifted a 3-foot aluminium pipe to his lips and blew, sending a blow dart laced with sedatives, muscle relaxers and painkillers toward the world’s largest rodent, lounging near an artificial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World